Volko, we all know it’s a good game, but how good is the COIN Series at simulating counter-insurgency? I have a concern.

One of the counter-insurgencies covered in the series is the Algerian War of Independence (Colonial Twilight, Vol VII). Following the French withdrawal, David Galula, a French infantry officer, undertook an analysis of the conflict. It became a benchmark for counter-insurgency ‘theory’, still referenced by modern day forces. Galula’s four principles for success:

“The support of the population is as necessary for the counter-insurgent as for the insurgent.” “Support is gained through an active minority of the population.” “Support from the population is conditional.” “Intensity of efforts and vastness of means are essential.”

In short, its hearts and minds more than brute force that wins out. It takes time. It’s expensive.

If that’s so, why does the COIN Series do so little to model the hearts and minds aspect? In most volumes success or failure in combat is scalable and dependent on variables. Moving government support or opposition by contrast is mechanically deterministic. You just need sufficient resources, and cubes in the right place. Why isn’t more emphasis placed on the variables of moral and political suasion, given its importance to success?

In short, are we actually simulating counter-insurgency, or are we just playing a rather involved area-control game?

When James contacted me to write this article, I asked him to frame a question that I could respond to. Above is his question. Here’s my response.

Thank you for the questions and the opportunity to address them in this issue of Punched. Galula’s theory was indeed among the inspirations for the COIN Series, not only regarding the focus of counter-insurgency on hearts and minds, but in other aspects such as the multifactional dynamic of most insurgency. These questions on the Series’ simulation can illuminate the design scope and purpose relative to other games. I will seek to address each below.

How much does the COIN Series model the struggle for hearts and minds?

A glance at the victory conditions for just about any COIN Series game should immediately reveal that it puts the struggle for ‘hearts and minds’ at the very centre of play. The game constantly tracks popular support, neutrality, and opposition to the government. For some player roles (‘factions’), the amount of popular support or opposition is a key or even the only objective needed to win the game.

For others, ‘Bases’ represent not just military and logistical hubs but political infrastructure—political cadre, local shadow government, administration of services for the population, propaganda networks, and so on—and the player’s count of such Bases pieces on the map is their victory score.

Contrast these COIN Series player objectives with the victory conditions found in most conflict simulation boardgames. How many of the latter even consider popular support? The vast majority award victory by capturing and holding territorial objectives or eliminating enemy forces while preserving one’s own. (There are exceptions outside the COIN Series, such as Victory Games’ Vietnam, discussed below.) And that focus on land and attrition rather than hearts and minds is fitting because the overwhelming majority of these games concern conventional warfare, rather than insurgency.

And the unusual focus of typical COIN Series victory conditions on popular support is a big deal. Victory objectives incentivise players, and the resulting player behaviours — their strategies — drive the model in the simulation game. So, these rules for what will reward players with victory are not a small side detail, but rather the very heart of the design.

Why is moving government support or opposition in COIN Series games mechanically more deterministic and less dependent on variables than combat?

Actually, the rather deterministic resolution of combat was a common criticism of the earlier volumes, each of which simulated a modern counterinsurgency. For clues to the determinism of the Series’ mechanics for moving support, let us first examine its similar determinism in resolving combat.

Traditional wargames typically resolve individual combats with dice rolled on a ‘combat results table’ that produced outcomes dependent as much on the random rolls as on input conditions such as odds between force strength. In Andean Abyss (COIN Series Volume I), Government assault operations simply kill one exposed guerrilla unit per Government unit, with some differences to account for urban, rural, and mountain environments. Why this difference in game mechanics for combat?

Simulations of conventional combat tend to use highly variable combat resolution not only because the outcome of any single battle can be difficult to predict in real life, but also because a small number of engagements can decide the outcome of a campaign — perhaps just one battle. Think of simulating Napoleon’s 1815 campaign and the importance of all the variables on just one day and on one field, that of the Battle of Waterloo. A model of that campaign for fidelity should bring those variables — weather, morale, command, and the sheer happenstance of that day — into play.

Now consider instead the nature of combat in guerrilla and counterguerrilla warfare that is the bread and butter of a modern counter-insurgency campaign.

But what is the importance of a single guerrilla battle or a single day in a counter-insurgent campaign that lasts for years? The meaningful outcomes for real-world COIN result from the accumulation of myriad such tiny engagements. Each one is highly variable, but statistics in fact make the trends that matter to the conflict rather predictable.

Therefore, our simulation of insurgency at the national (rather than tactical) level can afford to depict that predictability in guerrilla attrition, influenced by general factors such as troop efficiency, terrain, resources, and the decisions that national-level commanders make regarding where, when, and how often to sweep and assault. (Imagine the opposite design choice, to require players to calculate and roll out every clash of troops and guerrillas occurring across a country over the years-long war represented in a single session of the game!)

Ok, that’s combat. What about moving popular opinion: do the games put too little emphasis on the variables of moral and political suasion, given its real-world importance to counter-insurgent success?

Mass political support or opposition to a government, perhaps even more so than attritional guerrilla warfare, is an accumulation of many, many individual occurrences—the opinion and expression of each of millions of citizens. A model of national-level counter-insurgency similarly can leverage statistical expectation to deliver a simpler, more accessible and engaging game. Think of how predictable an election is once underway and early returns become available: outside of very close races, news services can forecast the winner with high confidence even with only a small fraction of actual votes reported, because sampling of a large population works and trends in each precinct are known and matter rather deterministically.

The three-to-five levels of opinion represented in a COIN Series game, from ‘active support’ to ‘active opposition’ are simple representations of such accumulations of many individual thoughts and acts. As with guerrilla combat, we do not need to represent each individual citizen’s view in our simulation casting the players in the roles of national-level decisionmakers to produce plausible insurgency dynamics in their game play.

In the COIN Series, higher-level interactions of player decisions among multiple operations and events combine with semi-random initiative through shuffled card draws to produced highly variable outcomes of both the fighting and its effects on population support from one playthrough of the game to the next, at an appropriate level of detail.

From each player’s point of view, the way that varying opportunities and impediments to both engaging in combat and in shifting popular support feed into achieving victory conditions thereby ends up feeling far from deterministic. (Otherwise, it would not be much of a game!)

But are we really simulating counterinsurgency or just playing an area-control boardgame?

All that said, yes, it is far easier and more to shift popular support in a COIN Series game than in a real-world insurgency. In real life, combatants not only could not know exactly what the results of any given action might be on popular sentiment, they generally did not even know what effect they might already have had! This is because credible polling in the context of armed conflict is near impossible. The US counter-insurgency in Vietnam, for example, had to rely on indirect indicators of sentiment toward the Saigon regime, such as incidents of anti-government violence or the amount of information that the population provided on Viet Cong presence. COIN Series mechanics vastly simplify these uncertainties at the centre of counterinsurgency practice; for some player tastes, they may oversimplify to the degree that we no longer buy the model.

Here then we arrive at the nature of board wargames as models and the fact that COIN Series games are far from immune to their limitations. A ‘model’ is purposeful simplification, by definition, always. This is the reason that mathematician George Box famously told us that all models are wrong (but some are useful). Models always simplify a more complicated or complex reality; that is their point. Wargames simplify war so that we hobbyists might explore certain aspects of historical events.

Take the hex-grids so common in board wargames: hexes are simplifications of circles, chosen by designers because circles don’t fit together into a grid. Hex grids regulate forces’ movement over terrain when such matters of time and space were important aspects of the events we seek to simulate. But hexes warp movement, they allow faster progress in a certain six directions than in any other directions in between them. Similarly, the typical odds-based combat results table that jumps from a 2-1 column to a 3-1 column with markedly different effects simplifies the true dynamic that the impact of force correlations on the probability of combat outcomes would be a smooth curve in reality.

Yet grognard board wargamers will rarely object to hex grids or CRTs as implausible or unrealistic. Players used to these models of movement and combat understand that, yes, these game mechanics simplify, so as to serve their purpose.

COIN Series mechanics that model of counterinsurgency are no different, only, perhaps, not as familiar and therefore more subject to scrutiny than hexes. Civic action and agitation mechanics in Andean Abyss, for example, require only area control by the right pieces and the investment of sufficient resources to shift popular support. These mechanics vastly simplify the reality of counterinsurgency.

They do so with the purpose of highlighting important aspects of that complex reality, such as that popular support is a key end of the counter-insurgent strategy, that the provision of security and a higher living standard to a population by its government, for example, was believed by COIN theorists to be a way to build the support and legitimacy necessary for victory over the guerrillas.

Certainly, we can get more refined in our game models to achieve a higher fidelity of the struggle for hearts and minds in modern insurgency. Designer Nick Karp’s brilliant and breakthrough wargame Vietnam 1965-1975 (Victory Games 1984) — an important influence on me in conceiving the COIN Series — is a shining example of that.

It models not only the need for security control of an area to make progress in winning over the population (‘Pacification’, in the Vietnam War context) but also the variability in results achieved. And it does so province by province, for no fewer than 35 distinct regions on the game map, each tracked individually, season by season, over the course of a decade of counter-insurgency war. Every other operational turn, over 40 times in a single game, players assess area control of each of the 35 depicted provinces, apply modifiers, roll dice to find the increase or decrease in population beholden to Saigon, then record and tabulate the results on a Population Control Sheet. Whew!

But that was too much even for the dedicated wargamer audience of Victory Games Vietnam 1965-1975 to take on as a matter of routine. So, the game drops all that variability of population control for a much simpler mechanic of victory points for area control and attrition in its scenarios. The Population Control Sheet features only in the full strategic game that takes many hundreds of hours to play (yes, I know that because I have done it; well, halfway through twice).

As I similarly knew that the COIN Series would fail if it asked players to dedicate that amount of time for a single playing, I emphasized simplification. COIN Series mechanics severely simplify the application of counter-insurgency precepts of Galula and others to specific historical conflicts. And they do so with the purpose of depicting those aspects in the form of a game that seeks to be more enjoyable than painful to play — a purpose that calls for them to eschew all the calculations and randomisations that would be needed to model these conflicts with any higher fidelity.

I hope that you will nevertheless end up spending many hundreds of hours over the course of time enjoying COIN Series games and continuing to ponder their implications for insurgency and the other factional and irregular conflicts so common throughout human history.

Words: Volko Ruhnke



